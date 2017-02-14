Change of venue for charity quiz

A fundraising night for the 27th Tom McAleenan Memorial Night has been changed for Friday February 24 in the Éire óg Social Club.

It had previously been arranged for the Goodyear Club.

This is the 27th annual quiz in memory of Mr McAleenan on what would have been his 90th birthday.

The cash raised will be for Marie Curie nurses who looked after Mr McAleenan during his illness.

The total raised last year was £2570.00.

If you are unable to attend the quiz but would like to leave a donation you check out www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Yvonne-McAleenan

Or you can text... TMCA90 and the amount you want to donateTo: 70070

Example if you are donating £5. Text TMCA90 5 to phone number 70070