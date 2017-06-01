Charity climb up Slieve Donard

Climbers from Portadown were among the many supporters of the children’s cancer charity, Cancer Fund for Children who climbed Slieve Donard, Northern Ireland’s highest peak, recently.

Over 260 people took on the charity’s annual Slieve Donard climb, hiking six miles to raise funds for local children and young people diagnosed with cancer, and their families.

Events Fundraiser, Cancer Fund for Children said: “We are absolutely delighted with the success of this year’s Slieve Donard Climb, and so grateful to the people of Northern Ireland for coming out in their hundreds to support local families affected by cancer.

“This has been the most successful year of the event to date so a massive thank you to everyone for pushing themselves all the way to the summit and conquering the climb.

“The support will enable our team of Specialists to support families so they don’t have to face cancer alone.”

Money raised from the climb will support a range of services including offering young people affected by cancer the opportunity to attend residentials with their peers at the charity’s dedicated residential centre, Narnia Log Cabin, situated at the foothills of the Mourne Mountains.

Last year, Cancer Fund for Children provided 173 young people with the opportunity to attend a residential and share their feelings and experiences with other young people in a similar situation to them.

To find out more about how funds raised will help support local families affected by cancer go to cancerfundforchildren.com.

Cancer Fund for Children is the leading local cancer charity that provides practical, financial and therapeutic support to children, young people and teenagers living with cancer, and their families.

Every week in Northern Ireland, three children, teenagers or young adults, aged between 0-24 years old, are diagnosed with cancer – Cancer Fund for Children works with around 350 families at any given time.

The charity understands the devastating impact a cancer diagnosis and treatment can have on the whole family and that beyond the essential clinical care there is a family life that needs to be rebuilt at home and in the community.

The charity’s team of experienced Specialists help families cope with the impact cancer has on their lives, and supports them through life during and after treatment and, in some cases, bereavement.