Charity encourages Craigavon walkers to sign up for event

Marie Curie is encouraging walkers from the Craigavon area to sign up for this year’s Walk Ten event that will take place on Friday, September 1, in the grounds of the Stormont Estate – gates open at 6pm and the walk will start at 7pm.

Walk Ten event is now in its eighth year, during which time it has raised over £750,000.

This money has had a huge impact on people, and their families living with a terminal illness and has enabled Marie Curie to continue to deliver its nursing service across Northern Ireland and at its specialist hospice facility in based in Belfast.

In addition to its nursing service, Marie Curie has used this money to develop and deliver innovative services that can help support more people living with a terminal illness.

The services include the creation of a dedicated information and support telephone line (0800 090 2309) that offers useful information about living with a terminal illness and how to access expert nursing care, the Helper Service that offers companionship and emotional support to those in most need.

Commenting on this year’s Walk Ten event, Sandra Spence, Community Fundraiser at Marie Curie NI said, “Walk Ten is a fantastic event and one that the public support brilliantly. Walk Ten is a great excuse to get together with friends, family or colleagues for a beautiful 10K walk around Stormont.

“The event is an opportunity to walk in memory of a loved one, to show your support for Marie Curie or simply to come along for a bit of fun.

“Walk Ten is a very sociable event. Walkers are encouraged to take part at their own pace and to bring picnic, so they can relax and enjoy the live entertainment and firework finale after they have mcompleted the course.

“Marie Curie nurses work night and day, in people’s homes across Northern Ireland and at our Belfast Hospice, providing specialist care and support to those in must need. Walk Ten is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the nursing service to say thanks you for all that they do.”

The money raised from the event will be used by Marie Curie to provide care and support to more people, and their families living with any terminal illness.

Walkers can sign up by visiting www.mariecurie.org.uk/walkten or call 028 9088 2060 for more information. To register adults: £10 (£20 on the night) and children 16 and under will go free

The walk is six miles and on on average takes two to three hours to complete.

After your walk you can also enjoy the festival atmosphere, music and entertainment followed by a firework finish.