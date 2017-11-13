Charity football match success

A fundraising football match to help a youngster currently receiving treatment for a brain tumour has raised in excess of £4,000.

The charity football match was staged at Shamrock Park in Portadown on Friday past.

Organised by David Watson the match featured a squad of Irish League Legends against a more youthful Cure4Cam XI.

It was all in aid of Cameron Truesdale (12) from Waringstown.

He and his family are currently in Mexico for groundbreaking treatment which has already seen the tumour shrink in size.

The total cost of the treatments is more than £300,000 and his story has touched the hearts of people across the province with a number of fundraisers already held or being planned.

Cameron was diagnosed with a DIPG brain tumour on January 27 this year.

He is currently part of a promising clinical trial in Mexico which could undoubtedly save his life.

Unfortunately this trial is not funded by the NHS so the family is currently in the process of raising the £300,000 to secure the necessary ten treatments.

Continuing the fundraising effort the Seagoe Hotel will be the venue for a Star Ball on Friday, December 1, with drinks reception at 7pm.

The gala dinner will feature special guest Flash Harry with three course meal, auction and raffle,

Cost will be £65 a head or £600 for a table of ten.

For bookings or more details call 07883 069 876.

DUP Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart praised the efforts made on behalf of the Cure4Cam appeal.

She said: “I want to congratulate those who organised this evening to raise funds for Cameron. It was great to see so many football legends give of their time to help out not only on the evening but promoting the game on social media.”

Friday night’s game looks set to raise in excess of £4,000 said organiser David Watson, with more sponsorship still to come in.

He added: “It was a good competitive game and wasn’t the whitewash we thought it might be - with the legends winning 4-2.”

He thanked all who had participated or supported the event in any way.