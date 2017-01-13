Charity’s new year challenge

Northern Ireland’s leading cancer charity, Action Cancer, is looking for supporters in the Portadown area to take on a New Year Challenge and sign up to the charity’s 2017 Trek the Inca Trail adventure.

The only charity in Northern Ireland to provide free breast screening are encouraging people to take on the challenge of a lifetime and raise funds to support Action Cancer’s life saving work.

The mystical Inca Trail challenge from November 17, consists of three nights camping, hiking through sub-tropical vegetation, familiarising yourself with the local alpacas and embracing snow-capped peaks on this adventure through the Andes.

The trekking will be testing but rewarded with spectacular views of river valleys far below and the Machu Picchu – one of the new seven Wonders of the World.

Action Cancer Events Officer Dawn Weir said: “We receive no Government funding so rely entirely on the generosity of the Northern Ireland public to fund vital services.

“Whether you want to walk in support of a loved one or just want to set yourself a challenge we would love you to join Team Action Cancer.”

Each fundraiser will be fully supported by the Action Cancer fundraising team, who will offer advice with fundraising activities. Registration for the trek costs £100.

For an information pack call 028 9080 3349 or email trek@actioncancer.org