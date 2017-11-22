Christmas concert at Salvation Army church

Counterpoint Choir will be holding its annual Christmas concert on Saturday 2nd December at 7.30pm in the Lurgan Salvation Army church, Union St.

Tickets are £8 and festive refreshments will be served.

The chour is delighted to have Clover Watts, a mezzo soprano from Lurgan and Drew Rowan, a flautist from Waringstown as guests.

These two much loved and popular artists and choir will serve up a lovely Christmas concert experience.

Tickets are available from Icthus Faith Mission shop in Market Street, Lurgan, from choir members or at the door on the night.