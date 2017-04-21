Ciara lights up game show and lands a date

A 20-year-old Craigavon girl made quite an impression when she appeared on the new series of the popular UTV dating show Take Me Out.

Not only was Ciara DeCartaret chosen from the line-up of 30 girls for a trip to the isle of Fernando’s, but she was also two of the men’s ‘love at first lights’- the girl who caught their eye at first sight.

But viewers will have to wait until tomorrow night (Saturday) to see how Ciara, a former pupil of St Anthony’s PS and Lismore Comprehensive School, got on with her beau, football coach Daniel.

The Moyraverty girl, who is in her second year of a Business Marketing degree in Liverpool John Moores University, said she loved the whole Take me Out experience from start to finish.

She said, “I honestly didn’t even think I would be noticed on the show at all so I was really chuffed. Daniel was a gentleman and so lovely and I’m glad we got to share the experience together.

“The friends I made on Take Me Out will be friends forever. The girls were amazing and I couldn’t have asked for a nicer, friendlier bunch of people.

“Being on the actual show was very surreal, it felt like a dream. Host Paddy McGuinness was amazing. He was like a big brother to all of the girls and he made us feel so comfortable and was constantly checking in on us.

“The crew were fabulous too, as well as hair and makeup and wardrobe. Everyone was so lovely and accommodating.”

Ciara signed up to be one of the ‘Flirty Thirty’ after receiving a Facebook message from one of the researchers asking if she would like to audition in Belfast for the show.

“I managed to get picked out of 12,000 girls! I was so surprised and nervous at first but I just decided you only live once, so why not just go for it.”

Ciara, who does some modelling part-time, has already been to Fernarndo’s as the trip took place after the show was filmed in November.

To find out how she got on, tune in to UTV at 7pm and to the Gossip at 9pm on Sunday for the follow-up to the date.