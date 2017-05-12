Cider company takes triple gold at awards

Ardress craft cider maker Mac Ivors Cider have collected three gold medals at the 2017 International Brewing and Cider Awards in London.

The event was attended by brewers and cider makers from Europe, Australasia, the Far East and North and South America.

The company’s wins were for their Traditional Dry Cider, Medium Cider as well as the Plum and Ginger Cider which was launched last year.

The 45 judges assessed more than 1,100 beers and ciders – an increase of 15 per cent on the last competition, held in 2015.

Greg MacNeice, of Mac Ivors Cider Co, said, “After winning overall Champion Cider at the last event two years ago, we were keen to benchmark our ciders again in an international arena.

“One key criteria this year for judges was the product’s commercial worth - a criteria praised by the judges including Oliver Wesselhoh of Kreativ Brewery in Hamburg.

“He concluded that the winning products are the ones, that, once tasted, you would order again or recommend to a friend. It’s a different approach to many other competitions.”

All the judges are currently working as brewers or cider makers and select the winners through consensus.