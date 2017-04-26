Citizens Advice on the move

Citizens Advice Craigavon have relocated their Lurgan office from the town hall to new offices at Mount Zion House in Edward Street.

Manager of Citizens Advice Craigavon, Jennifer Fearon said “This is a fantastic building with more space for us to develop our services and recruit new volunteers.

“We hope we will compliment those services which have been doing great work in Mount Zion House for many years.“

Citizens Advice Craigavon provides advice and advocacy across the Craigavon area.

In addition to a generalist advice service you can get specialist Tribunal Representation if you have an appeal, Debt Advice if you are experiencing difficulties, specialist Welfare Reform Advice if you are affected by the changes to welfare support.

If you are diagnosed with cancer the service runs a dedicated project in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support which provides advice to clients and family members affected by cancer.

Their Pension Wise service offers impartial guidance on your pension options.

Welcoming the Craigavon CAB to Mount Zion House Chairman Thomas McConville said: “We are delighted to offer our services to the Craigavon Citizens Advice staff, they provide a fantastic service to all sections of the community and will further enhance the services we already provide.”

You can contact Citizens Advice in any of the following ways:

• For Reception ring 028 3836 1181

• For advice over the phone ring 0300 1 233 233 (option 3)

• For Macmillan Project ring 0300 1 233 233 (option 1)

• For email advice craigavondistrictcab@citizensadvice.co.uk

• For Website www.citizensadvice.co.uk