CJ is mascot for Rangers for a day

A young Edenderry Primary School pupil CJ Magee recently led the Rangers Football team onto the hallowed turf of Ibrox

These haven’t been vintage years for the mad keen Rangers fan.

The 10-year old has spent half of his young life watching his Light Blue Glasgow favourites fight their way from the fourth tier of Scottish football ‘back to the Premiership where they belong.’

Of course, the football wounds were self-inflicted, but CJ forgot all those soccer troubles when he led The ‘Gers onto the hallowed turf of Ibrox at the weekend – as mascot for their tussle with Ross County, the far north Highlanders from Dingwall, Ross-shire.

To the heady roar of the fans, he wore the junior skip of the Rangers.

He not only savoured the pride of leading them out to the centre circle, but stood manfully for the minute’s silence to remember the Ibrox and Northern Ireland idol Billy Simpson, who passed away a couple of weeks ago.

The magic day was organised for CJ by his devoted uncle Colin Symington, season ticket holder and who takes CJ across to Glasgow regularly to cheer on his favourites. Colin took the High Road (by plane to Glasgow, while CJ and mum and dad (Alana and Scott) took the low road by ferry.

As well as striding out beside captain Lee Wallace, CJ met all the players – his favourite is Martyn Waghorn – plus legends like Willie Henderson, Tom Forsythe, Alan McLaren and Colin Steen.

After their soccer traumas, Rangers are settling back into the top level, and are third in the league behind leaders and reigning champs Celtic and second-placed Aberdeen.

CJ is convinced, though, that the fight-back will continue and they’ll be challenging the ‘Aul Enemy within a season or two, having won the Petrofac Cup last season.

They didn’t manage a victory over Ross County in a hard-fought one-all league draw.

“But at least they didn’t lose,” said CJ.