College pupil Zoe all ready to rock with MADS!

Portadown College student Zoe Managh is set to rock Portadown Town Hall Theatre next weekend.

Seventeen-year-old Zoe is one of the principal characters in Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society (MADS) production of the Broadway and West-End smash hit musical Rock of Ages.

The show runs from Thursday, February 2 to Sunday the 5th.

Zoe, who starred as Sandy in last year’s production of Grease, will perform as Justice.

Jonathan McGuinness will lead the six-piece live band for the 30 strong cast.

Show producer Kieran Corr said, “We are the first society to perform it in Co Armagh and its part of our 15th year celebration of shows. Later on in the year we will be performing Legally Blonde.

“Rock of Ages is a fun filled musical from the 80s geared for an older audience. It is filled with classic rock songs and should prove to be a great night out.”

He added, “We want this show to feel like a big party for both the audience and performers.

”Tickets cost £10 and are available from Winnie’s in Woodhouse Street and Print Business Supplies Lurgan.”