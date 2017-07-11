Collided with another vehicle

When he drove out at a junction a 33-year-old man caused a collision with another vehicle.

Szymon Malinowski, Arthur Street, Portadown, was convicted of driving without due care and attention last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was fined £100, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for six months.

The court heard that a collision happened at the junction of the Clare Road and Crowhill Road.

Malinowski had pulled out at the junction in front of another car.

There was considerable damage to both vehicles and the other driver suffered injury to his collar bone.

The defendant told police he was very sorry and that it was his fault. He said he had looked both ways and saw nobody. Malinowski did not appear in court and was convicted in his absence.