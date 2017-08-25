Collided with bence in town centre and did not report it

A motorist who collided with a bench in Lurgan town centre was fined £75 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without due care and attention.

Patricia Szmigiel, Ardowen, Craigavon, was fined £100 and banned from driving for six months for failing to report an accident.

The court heard that on May 11 this year at 9.50pm police received a report of a car colliding with a bench in Market Street, Lurgan.

They spoke to the defendant who failed an initial breath sample but an evidential test showed that she was under the limit. She said that she had not been paying attention and had intended to report the accident.

Szmigiel did not appear in court but sent a letter indicating that she was in hospital in Poland.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, dismissed charges of driving while unfit, failing to stop and failing to remain. She convicted the defendant of driving without due care and attention and failing to report an accident.