Collided with hedge and gate

A 19-year-old man who collided with a hedge and gate was banned from driving for six months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Louis Neill, Churchill Park, Portadown, was also fined £100 for driving without due care and attention on June 4 this year.

The court heard that at 1.05am police received a report of a one vehicle road traffic accident at the junction of the Old Lurgan Road and Bluestone Road, Portadown.

The vehicle driven by the defendant had collided with a hedge and front gate of a nearby property and there were marks measuring 25 feet on the road.

Neill appeared in court by way of videolink from Hydebank. His barrister said his client held his hands up immediately.

He added that Neill was due to be released from custody in December this year.