Comedy about Margorie McCall in Lurgan Town Hall

A comedy about historic figure Margorie McCall by local playwright Raymond Murray is to run in Lurgan Town Hall this week.

The play, ‘A Matter of Grave Concern’ is about Mrs McCall who has had 300 years of mystery, myth, legend and lies spoken about her.

It runs Friday to Sunday, 24th to 26th November at 7:30 pm. Tickets £8, seniors/U18’s £6 can be purchased at O’Loan’s Shop, North St. and Mallon’s Butcher’s, Edward St.