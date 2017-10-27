Commemoration in Lurgan of Irish soldiers murdered in Lebanon

A special commemoration ceremony, honouring three Irish soldiers killed 35 years ago in Lebanon, is to be held in Lurgan this weekend.

Lurgan man Corporal Gary Morrow, aged 20, with Irish Army colleagues Private Peter Burke, 20, and Private Thomas Murphy, 19, both of Dublin were murdered while on United Nations duty in 1982.

Michael McAleavey, who was 21 at the time, was on patrol on United Nations peace keeping duties near Tibnin Bridge when he opened fire on his colleagues.

He fired 33 shots, 18 of which hit the soldiers. He was later convicted of murdering the three men. He was given a dishonourable discharge from the army and was sentenced to life in prison.

A ceremony to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the deaths at Tibnin Bridge will be held this Saturday (October 28).

The event will comprise of a ceremony and wreath laying at the graveside of Corporal Gary Morrow at St Colemans Cemetery (Plot Number A298 GPS 54477407-6323521) in Lurgan at noon.

All assembling have been asked to be ‘in position’ by 11.30am.

Event organisers have said: “This event is open to all members of the military community and it is earnestly hoped that a large attendance of friends and comrades will attend. The dress for the event is association dress with blue berets and medals. Due to the location of the event NO flags or pennants to be used.”

1130 Assemble at location, Meet and Greet

1145 Assemble at graveside

1200 Wreath laying

1205 Cross Community Prayers

1210 A one minute silence for the deceased

1211 Pipers Lament

1215 Last Post and Reville

1220 End of ceremony

Refreshments will be available in Clann Na Gael GAA club after the ceremony.