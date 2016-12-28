Community event set for kick-off

Registration is now open for the next five-a- side Community Champions League, which kicks off on Sunday 15 January at 12 noon in Portadown People’s Park.

The 10-week, five-a-side football programme is for menaged over 16 .

As well as providing football training skills it offers workshops on confidence-building, mental health and good relations.

There are also opportunities to gain coaching qualifications.

A spokesperson for organisers said: “Community Champions League has seen many benefits.

“Most recently four participants from the previous Leagues - Ernestas Verenka, Jasir Camara, Gerson Rosario and Michael O’Hehir - were spotted and selected by the Irish Football Association to represent Northern Ireland in the first ever home nations Futsal Tournament.”

The Community Champions League programme is delivered by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Good Relations and Sports Development departments.

The programme is part funded by The Executive Office.

Men, aged over 16, from throughout the borough can register for the next Community Champions League.

They can do so by contacting Evia Aigbokhae Evia.Aigbokhae@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk or Alex Clifford Alex.clifford@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk.