Companies shortlisted for awards

Three local companies will be shortlisted in this week’s Henderson Wholesale Local Supplier awards.

Daily Bake, Irwin’s Bakery and Moy Park have all been shortlisted for a total of six awards between them, ranging from Brand Innovation to Own Brand Supplier of the Year.

The winners of the prestigious awards will be announced at a special breakfast ceremony at the Balmoral Show.

Daily Bake in Armagh is one of Henderson Wholesale’s key suppliers to its The Kitchen range of convenience meals, established in 2016.

Portadown’s Irwin’s Bakery has been delivering direct to store and through the Group’s wholesale division, to over 400 Spar, Eurospar and Vivo stores in NI daily.

Moy Park is one of the wholesaler’s biggest suppliers of high quality, value poultry, contributing to the success of the enjoy local range. The company has also been shortlisted in the Tomorrow Matters award.

Established in 2012, the Local Supplier Awards celebrate the outstanding products, practises and ranges offered to Spar and Eurospar and stores in Northern Ireland and enables The Henderson Group to applaud the companies who supply to its extensive Fresh and Ambient ranges.

This year, companies were invited to submit entries across five categories which included Own Brand Supplier of Year, open to companies who supply goods for Henderson Wholesale’s popular range of own brand products; Best Direct to Store Supplier; Brand Innovation Award; the CSR focused Tomorrow Matters Award and the Overall Local Supplier of the Year.

The panel of judges will include UFU Rural Affairs Committee Chairperson, Freda Magill; Ulster Business Editor, David Elliot, Head of Food Technology Development at CAFRE, Joy Alexander and Irish Chair of the Guild of Agricultural Journalists, Sam Butler.

Henderson Group’s Fresh Food Director, Neal Kelly, explains why hosting the awards final during the Balmoral Show is a perfect fit.

“The Balmoral Show is the pinnacle of all that is great about our local agri-food industry and as industry eyes turn to the event, we feel it’s a great opportunity to showcase the incredible work of our local suppliers who work hard throughout the year to deliver such exceptional produce for our customers,” Mr Kelly said.