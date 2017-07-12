Concern over pedestrian safety at busy town junction

Safety concerns for pedestrians at the junction of Mandeville Street and West Street are to be raised with Transport NI.

Councillor Darryn Causby said he had been contacted by a number of people about the lack of a crossing at the junction.

He said, “Anyone who regularly uses this area knows that it is a busy junction and I am gravely concerned particularly when some of the local businesses are taking deliveries.

“I will be asking Transport NI to assess the area and to try to identify measures that will alleviate some of the safety concerns. I am concerned that someone may get hurt and we need to ensure that we do all we can to put preventative measures in place to ensure the safety of our community.

“I am also appealing to local motorists to take extra care when coming through this area as there is a lot of pedestrian activity at this junction due to it being the main route into the town for the residents living on the western edge of the town centre.”