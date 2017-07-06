Concern over youths on roofs at health trust

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust has said it is extremely worried for the safety of young people who are climbing on rooftops at its Bannvale site in Gilford.

And it has appealed for the public’s support to put an end to it.

The appeal follows similar reports in recent weeks at Lurgan Hospital of young people accessing the site and running across roofs in the evening time.

A spokesperson for the trust said, “We are seriously concerned for the safety of young people who are gaining unauthorised access to our facilities and taking part in this extremely dangerous activity.

“ We have reported this to the PSNI but also appeal to parents, local residents and members of the community for their support before someone gets seriously injured.”

Anyone who sees suspicious or dangerous activity on trust premises should contact the PSNI on 999 or 101.