Concerns over anti-social behaviour at Rathmore site

There’s been a call to tackle anti-social behaviour at the Rathmore site.

Speaking following a visit to the site John O’Dowd MLA said: “Residents living near the Rathmore site have been in touch with Sinn Féin in recent weeks to express their concern at ongoing incidents of anti-social behaviour.

“Myself and Cllr. Lennon visited the site. It is clear from our visit that this site is unsafe and poses a serious risk to the young people using it.

“In addition the reported incidents of anti-social behaviour impinge on the rights of those residents living nearby.

Sinn Féin Cllr Fergal Lennon added: “We are now liaising with a number of bodies including the council, PCSP and the PSNI.

“We are calling for proper resources for our young people to include investment in youth facilities throughout the Craigavon area.”