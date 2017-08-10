Concerns over hospital pressures

No further pressure can be placed on Craigavon’s Emergency Department, Sinn Fein has said.

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd MLA and Cllr Kevin Savage have met with Dr Anne Marie Telford – Director of the Daisy Hill Hospital Pathfinder Project.

The Pathfinder project is designed to secure community involvement in and support for the long term future of Emergency Services at Daisy Hill Hospital.

Speaking after the meeting Mr O’ Dowd said; “I welcome the opportunity to engage with Dr Telford and representatives of the Southern Trust.

“I used the meeting to voice my support for the long term sustainability of Daisy Hill Emergency department as an important resource for the southern end of the Upper Bann Constituency.

“I emphasised the importance of not placing any further pressure on services and staff at Craigavon Hospital by changes to Daisy Hill.

“The Trust reassured me that they were looking at how they keep services at Daisy Hill not remove them.

Councillor Kevin savage said; “I told the Trust that it was important to remember that Daisy hill served a considerable number of constituents in the Banbridge area especially rural communities along the AI dual carriageway.

“Their voices needed to be heard and I proposed that the Trust engaged directly with Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council to ensure that a mechanism was put in place for their voices to be heard.”

Earlier this year there were concerns over the viability of the Emergency Department at Daisy Hill hospital in Newry and the possible impact its closure could have on the Emergency department at Craigavon Hospital.