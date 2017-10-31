Condemnation of stabbing

There has been widespread condemnation of the stabbing in Lurgan at the weekend.

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden described the attack as ‘brutal’ and one which could potentially have ended up as attempted murder.

Cllr Keith Haughian (Sinn Fein).

Carla Lockhart MLA said her thoughts were with the victim and described it as an alarming attack

“William Street is renowned for its night time economy and this has shocked the local people. I would appeal to all those who were in the vicinity who may have information to report it to the PSNI on 101.

“It is vital that information pertaining to the attack is reported so that they can face the full rigors of the law.”

Sinn Féin Cllr Keith Haughian said “It appears that a knife was used during this attack. That is unacceptable. However I am relieved to hear someone has been arrested.”