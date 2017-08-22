Conleth releases latest single

Lurgan born singer Conleth Kane has had a whilrwind year and has just released another new single - following on from his standout performance at Pride in London.

Indeed the new single - titled ‘Pride’ - was specially written for that performance.

Conleth Kane.

As an actor he has had roles in the West End and appeared in high-profile TV shows such as Casualty and is now forging a growing reputation as a talented singer/songwriter.

Of his latest song, he said: “I wrote Proud because I was invited to perform at Pride in London this year, which was something that was very big for me.

“I thought, I am starting to get noticed for singing so I’ll write something specifically tailored to it.”

While the 33-year-old didn’t write the song as a commentary on same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland it has relevance to the campaign for marriage equality here.

Conleth said: “I suppose it is poignant and, of course, relevant to the LBGT community back home. People constantly ask me what sort of island is Ireland when you can only get married in three-quarters of it.”

He said his experiences of discrimination and bullying because of his sexuality had strengthened his resolve to keep on campaigning for marriage equality.

“The best writing comes from experience and therefore from the heart and from what you know,” he said.

“When I was 14 there was a non-uniform day at my school and I told my mum and dad I was going to wear a Spice Girls T-shirt.

“I could tell by their reaction that they thought I was going to get bullied or a battering for it, but they said, ‘Wear what you want’.

“So I did, and for the next six hours at school I was made to feel very uncomfortable.

“In the video for Proud I made sure I wore a Spice Girls T-shirt and I told the cameraman to make sure it was included.”

However, Conleth says Proud is not just for the LGBT community but for all people who have experienced bullying and discrimination in their lives.

Proud can be downloaded on both iTunes and Spotify.