Could not get back into hostel because gate was closed

When he could not get back into a Portadown hostel because the gate was closed a 33-year-old man pulled it down, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

George Matchett, of no fixed abode, appeared in court by way of videolink from Maghaberry prison. For criminal damage to a wooden gate at Avon House, Portadown, on April 6 this year he was sentenced to three months in prison.

The court heard that police received a report of criminal damage at Avon House and found the back gate lying on the ground in pieces. CCTV showed the defendant pulling down the gate and going into the property. He was identified by staff.

A solicitor representing the defendant said his client had been in custody since his arrest on April 6.

He explained that Matchett was a resident of the hostel at the time.

The solicitor added that his client had left the gate open to have access when he came back but when he returned the gate was closed.