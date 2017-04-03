‘Could you not enjoy the evening without bothering me’ urinating man asks police

When he was caught urinating against a wall a 34-year-old man asked police could they not enjoy the evening without bothering him, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Anthony Donlon, Park Road, Portadown, was fined £100 for indecent behaviour on December 11 last year.

The court heard that at 4.55pm Donlon was seen urinating against a wall in Woodhouse Street, Portadown.

When spoken to by police he apologised and said he had just left McKeever’s bar. He was asked why he did not use the toilets in the bar he said: “F—k them.”

Donlon also said to police: “Actually could you not enjoy the evening without bothering me.” There were people about at the time and cars in the car park.

A solicitor representing the defendant said it was clear from his record he had an alcohol problem.