Council services back to normal after Ophelia

Facilities run by Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council forced to shut because of storm Ophelia have reopened.

Several facilities including parks and recycling amenities closed on Monday with staff at Craigavon Civic Centre sent home.

On Tuesday many facilities remained closed for health and safety reasons including the swimming pool at Waves Leisure Centre in Lurgan which suffered glass damage in the storm.

Some bins were not collected as Council abandoned collection routes due to the high winds.

The council has rescheduled a timetable for those whose bin were not emptied.

In a statement, the council said: “Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council confirm its services are returning to normal following Monday’s amber weather warning, which caused disruption to its regular services.”

Lord Mayor Alderman Gareth Wilson praised council staff and all agencies involved in the preparation and response to Storm Ophelia.

“I would like to pay tribute to all those who worked so hard to ensure the public’s safety and well-being throughout the very hazardous conditions.

“It is without a doubt that the fast and joined up approach from all concerned played a huge role in ensuring risk to life and property was minimised.

“I would also like to thank the public for following the advice issued to them to keep safe. And while the storm has passed I would still urge everyone to remain cautious when out and about and to stay safe throughout the ongoing recovery process,” concluded Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Gareth Wilson.