Councillor appeals for people to use fireworks responsibly

As Halloween approaches a Sinn Fein Councillor has appealed for good sense to prevail over the purchase and use of fireworks.

Councillor Paul Duffy said: “As we draw closer to the Halloween season I would urge people to be responsible when buying and using fireworks.

“Sadly, as the dark nights draw in, there have been reports of fireworks being thrown at homes. In some cases those involved are also throwing fireworks at each other. A disaster waiting to happen.

“Buyers and users should refer to the fireworks safety code before purchasing. Never give fireworks to children or young people. Use fireworks responsibly remember the danger they pose especially when misused.”