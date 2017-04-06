Councillor hoping new bins will help alleviate dog fouling problem

A local councillor has welcomed approval from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council for the installation of four new waste bins along two rural roads near Donaghcloney.

DUP representative Mark Baxter hopes the new bins will help alleviate problems of littering and dog fouling on the Moygannon Road and Ballynabragget Road.

“These roads are popular for joggers and dog walkers but it’s a long stretch and the lack of litter bins, particularly for dog waste, has been an issue for some time so I’m delighted that council granted my request for four new bins along the route and I trust this will go some way to alleviating the problem,” he said.

Stressing that dog fouling continues to be a concern across the district, the Lagan River councillor added: “I have been liaising with the council Dog Control Team and a number of areas have been visited in the area with a leaflet drop and extra patrols to try and identify repeat offenders. Dog Control staff also carried out checks on dog licenses against the registered database.

“I will continue to lobby for strong measures in tackling this age old problem.”