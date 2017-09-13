Country Show for charity

A Country Show in aid of the Children’s Heartbeat Trust is to take place later this month in Portadown.

Organised by the folks at Richmount Rural Community Association (RCA) along with legendary local fundraiser John Wilson MBE the show is to take place on Thursday 28th September at 8pm.

The concert is being held in Richmount Primary School (Moy Rd, Portadown) in aid of Children’s Heartbeat Trust. Tickets £10.

Artists taking part include Carmel McKenna, Gareth Prichard Tony Kerr, Tom O’Rourke, Francis Donnelly, Sharon Larkin and Gerry Kane.

Local UUP Councillor and passionate Children’s Heartbeat Trust supporter Julie Flaherty is delighted at this latest fundraiser by Richmount RCA as she was directly helped by the charity after her own son Jake was diagnosed with heart problems.