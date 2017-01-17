Couple in court after row with attendant

When a Dromara couple parked their car in Rathfriland they ended up in a confrontation with a traffic warden who was told he ‘should not be in this country’.

Diane Kinkaid (47) and Maurice Kinkaid (52), both of Skeagh Road, Dromara, were charged with disorderly behaviour.

At an earlier court Diane Kinkaid admitted the offence while her husband pleaded not guilty and the case adjourned for a contest at last Thursday’s sitting of Banbridge Magistrates Court.

The background to the matter was outlined by a public prosecutor who said that on March 5 last year the couple were involved with a traffic warden over where they could park in Rathfriland.

Mrs Kinkaid lost her temper and said something along the lines that ‘he and his ilk should not be in this country in the first place’.

There was evidence taken from staff at a flower shop with one of them claiming she heard a male saying ‘you should not be in this country’.

A barrister representing both defendants said Mrs Kinkaid had pleaded guilty and used language she shouldn’t when she lost her temper.

The barrister said ‘something unsavoury’ was said by Mrs Kinkaid who held her hands up but the case had not been proved against Mr Kinkaid beyond reasonable doubt.

District Judge Eamonn King said the traffic warden was just doing his job and from an early stage Mrs Kinkaid accepted her behaviour was beyond what was reasonable and cordial.

Judge King said he was not satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Kinkaid was guilty and dismissed the charge.

Turning to Mrs Kinkaid he said she ‘should be ashamed of herself’ for the comment accredited to her.

Her barrister said she was embarrassed by her behaviour. She accepted she lost her temper but this was out of character for her.

She was fined £250.