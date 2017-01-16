Court order revoked on medical grounds

A court order imposed on a 34-year-old man was revoked last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court and replaced with a suspended sentence.

Niall McCauley, Primrose Gardens, Banbridge, had been made the subject of a combination order involving probation and community service.

At last week’s court a probation officer asked for the order to be revoked on health grounds.

She said the defendant had operations on his legs and it was not possible for him to complete community service.

McCauley had received the combination order for resisting police and disorderly behaviour.

A solicitor representing McCauley said he could only use a bicycle but he fell off and injured his thumb and hand.

The solicitor said that his client knew that if he offended again or fell off the wagon he would serve a sentence.

District Judge Eamonn King said a combination order was a direct alternative to custody.

Revoking the order on medical grounds he imposed a three month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.