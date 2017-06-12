Crash teen ‘critical’ in intensive care

An 18-year-old girl is in a critical condition in the Royal Victoria Hospital after a one-vehicle collision on the Red Lion Road, near Loughgall, yesterday (Sunday) morning.

The teenager had to be rescued from the car by firefighters after it crashed into the garden of a house.

A spokesperson for the Fire Service said a 17-year old woman was already out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived.

Both were taken to hospital by ambulance, and the 17-year-old was later discharged.

The accident took place around 11.20am and was attended by one appliance from Portadown Fire Station and one from Lurgan Fire Station.

A spokesperson for the Royal Victoria Hospital said this morning (Monday) that the 18-year-old remains in a “critical” condition in the intensive care unit.

It is understood the girls are both members of Ballyhegan Davitts GAC senior ladies’ team and were on their way home after a training session.