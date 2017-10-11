Admited skidding in town car park

A motorist who performed skidding manoeuvres in a Portadown car park was banned from driving for three months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Andrew Lucas (27), whose address was given as Churchill Park, Portadown, was also fined £150 for driving without due care and attention.

Fines of £50 were imposed for having a defective brake light and driving unsupervised.

The defendant was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on June 4 this year, police received a report of a vehicle skidding in the Meadow Lane car park.

Shortly afterwards they stopped the defendant between Meadow Lane and Bridge Street.

The court was told that the rear nearside brake light was found to be detective.

Lucas said he was a learner driver and his front seat passenger claimed he was a qualified driver but it transpired he did not hold a full Northern Ireland licence.

A barrister representing the defendant said CCTV showed the obvious skidding manoeuvres which was reported by a civilian to police.

He added that Lucas had not passed his test and the person with him was not suitable to supervise him.