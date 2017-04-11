Anger as ‘thugs’ damage more cars

At least three more cars have been damaged in acts of vandalism in the Brownstown area.

Councillor Darryn Causby said two cars had their wing mirrors broken last night (Monday) while a car was ‘keyed’ at the weekend - all in Deramore Drive.

He said, “It’s disgraceful. I know personally the people who had their cars damaged last night. They work very hard to run and maintain their cars.

“One of them is a young man and this is the third time he has had his car damaged by thugs.

“It’s got to the stage where the first thing people do on the estates in the morning is check their cars.”

Less than a month ago at least six cars were vandalised in the Glandore Terrace/Glanroy Avenue area.