Appeal for 'exotic animal' owners to check whereabouts

Police in Craigavon are appealing for "everyone that owns an exotic animal in the Craigavon Area please check they are all present and correct?"

The URGENT APPEAL posted on Craigavon PSNI Facebook page reads: "Have you lost an exotic pet through the night?

"Please get in touch ASAP via telephone on 101 or via messenger here quoting reference number 28 13/09/17".

The post adds: "We currently have it in our care here in Lurgan! If its your pet then you will know what it is! Its very tame and clearly used to being handled. Proof of ownership required Please share this to all!..."