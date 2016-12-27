Arrest after car smashes into Lurgan bakery

A man has been arrested after a car smashed into the side of a bakery in Lurgan early this morning

Serious damage was caused to the Windsor Bakery in High Street after a car allegedly smashed into the steel window shutters.

The Windsor Bakery in High St, Lurgan, which was damaged when a vehicle crashed into the shopfront. INLM52-200.

A nearby tree was also damaged in the incident.

Police said they are appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle RTC on High Street.

“Shortly after 3.10am it was reported that a Renault Clio car had collided with the front of a bakery on the street.

“Significant damage was caused to the front of the shop as a result.

“A 27 year old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences and is currently in police custody.”

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact officers in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 347 of 27/12/16.