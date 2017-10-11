Arrest after drugs seized in Lurgan

A man has been arrested after bags of drugs were seized in Lurgan.

PSNI Craigavon posted a photo of a number of bags of suspected drugs on their Facebook page this afternoon.

The post stated: “Hey, dealers, fun fact: if you put your class A in bags with weed on, it doesn’t make it class B.

“Even Lurgan NPT weren’t bamboozled with that stunt as they found this little lot in a house yesterday.

“A male was arrested for possession of class A, possession of class A with intent to supply, possession of class B, and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

“Please note: the police hat wasn’t seized. That’s just someone in neighbourhood being creative with their photography.

“This one we managed to find ourselves, but for every one we come across, there are 10 more who the community know about. Don’t leave it to chance of us being in the right place at the right time. Tell us WHO is dealing, WHEN they’re dealing and WHERE they store their drugs. Call us on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“A great bit of work by the Lurgan NPT, but there’s more to be done. Pick up the phone to do your bit.”