Attack on Sinn Fein councillor’s car ‘won’t stop democratic process’

A violent attack on a Lurgan councillor’s car ‘won’t stop the democratic process’ says Sinn Fein candidate Nuala Toman.

Cllr Liam Mackle’s car was attacked while he and party colleagues were out canvassing in the Kilwilkie area last night.

His vehicle was parked at Drumnamoe.

Ms Toman said: “It is very disappointing that that anyone would damage someone’s vehicle in this way.

“It most definitely does not represent the strong reception and ongoing support which Sinn Féin are receiving in this area, across Lurgan and wider Upper Bann area - with a very clear message of bringing equality, respect and integrity to the heart of government.

“Cllr Mackle and other Sinn Féin representatives work day and daily for this community and will continue to do so. What is certain is that this attack will certainly not stop the democratic process.”

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “On Wednesday 15th February, police received the report of criminal damage being caused to a car parked in the Drumnamoe Avenue area of Lurgan.

“It is believed the damage occurred between the hours of 6.50pm and 7.55pm on Wednesday 15th February.

“Enquiries into this incident are ongoing.”