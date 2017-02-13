Automatic weapons may have been used in ‘planned’ shooting in Craigavon

Automatic weapons may have been used in Craigavon shooting which has left one man critically injured, say the PSNI.

A 31-year-old man with ‘life-threatening’ injuries is being treated at the Royal Victoria Hospital after the shooting early this morning.

Press Eye Belfast - Northern Ireland 13th February 2017 PSNI Chief Inspector Jon Burrows pictured at Lurgan ;police station speaking to the media regarding the shooting of a man in the early hours of Monday morning. A 31-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital following the gun attack at around 1.45am in Carrigart Crescent in Craigavon Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com

Police said the man was shot in the head after volley of shots from what appears to be automatic weapons were fired into the living room at Carrigart Crescent at around 1.45am.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said at least 20 shots were fired and the man has sustained very serious head injuries.

“His condition is critical. It is life-threatening and we need all the assistance we can from the public in finding out who did this and why this happened,” said Chief Inspector Jon Burrows.

He said they did not have a motive at the moment. “We are genuiniely unclear on the motive and that is one of the things we are appealling for today.

Front window of house in Carrigart Crescent is riddled with gunshots

“Someone must know what the background to this was. Why was this person targetted?

“It was a very orchestrated, carefully planned,” said the Chief Inspector. “Is there anything happening in that area? Do you know anything about this individual?”

Asked about the weaponry used he said: “At least 20 shots were fired into that living room window. It is possible that it was an automatic weapon.

“One line of inquiry is that the weapons used were automatic. At least 20 rounds were fired into this living room window - one hitting the male in the head.”

Asked if it was linked to the shooting in Poytnzpass last week, he said that the police were not making any formal link between the two incidents at this stage,

Regarding the injured man’s condition, he said: “He has received one gunshot wound to the head. He is in a critical condition. Those injuries are life-threatening. He receiving care at the moment in the Royal Victorial Hospital.”

He revealed that the car involved in the attack was stolen in December last year in the Dublin area. It was bearing false registration plates and shortly after this attack it was found burnt out in the Newline area of Lurgan which is just over a mile away from the scene of the shooting.

When asked if there was a paramilitary link to the attack, he said: “At the moment we have no motive, no suspects. We are looking for the communities’ help in finding out what the motivation of this is. We are open minded as to who did it.

“Early indications are that this was a planned attack. A vehicle has been sourced and potentially automatic weapons were used and a vehicle was burnt out so a degree of planning has went into this.”

Police are investigating a possible link to a silver Skoda car which was seen in the Carrigart area before the shooting and a car later found burnt out at the Newline area.