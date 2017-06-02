Banned from driving by his parents

A restricted driver who was travelling at 75mph on the A1 was banned from driving for three months last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Jamie Robert Hanna (18), Hampton Rise, Dromore, was also fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for exceeding the 45mph limit for ‘R’ drivers. The court heard that on November 9 last year on the A1 close to Banbridge the defendant was travelling at 75mph in the 60mph zone.

A solicitor representing Hanna said he had one previous conviction for speeding for doing 43mph in a 30mph zone which happened two weeks after this incident.

He added that the defendant’s licence had already been revoked by his parents who had banned him from driving.

The solicitor asked the court to consider a short disqualification rather than giving him points which would mean his licence would be revoked and he would have to sit his test again. He explained that Hanna wanted to study at Queens and may need access to a vehicle.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said he hoped this had been a lesson for the defendant as ‘young people and speed are a toxic mix’.