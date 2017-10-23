Bicycle and tools stolen from Lurgan shed

A bicycle and tools have been stolen from property in Lurgan’s Victoria Gardens at the weekend.

Police said two drills, a yellow bucket containing tools and a yellow transformer were stolen from a shed sometime on Friday night.

PSNI Craigaon said: “If you see any of these items, or are aware of them being sold, please contact us immediately on 101. The incident number is 418 of 21/10/17.

“Alternatively you can speak completely anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“It’s not right that someone can take something other people have worked hard for. If you know something, speak up.

“Also, please share this. It’s quite a distinctive bike colour so someone somewhere will have seen it.”