Burglars target elderly residents

Police are investigating a possible link between burglaries in Portadown and Loughgall which happened on Friday (May 19).

Both burglaries happened in the evening time with elderly residents targeted when their homes were unoccupied.

Each of the homes was ransacked by the thieves - in one case jewellery with sentimental value was taken.

Detective Constable Victoria Holmes said: “The first burglary was believed to have occurred at a residential premises in the Ballygasey Road area of Loughgall between the hours of 4:25pm and 10:50pm.

“The perpetrators forced entry to the property before ransacking it and making off with jewellery of sentimental value taken including some engraved items.

“The other burglary also occurred at a residential premises in the Red Lion Road area of Portadown between 7pm and 11:30pm. Entry was gained to the property and it was ransacked before the perpetrators made off.

“In both cases the occupants of the homes involved were quite elderly and had been out at the time.”

“We are appealing to anyone that may have any information to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1477 and 1542 on 19/05/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”