Call for police to step up patrols in rural areas

Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart has called on the PSNI to step up patrols in rural areas.

The DUP representative made the call following the theft of three valuable vehicles from commercial premises in the Magheralin area last week, and recent thefts of farm machinery in Waringstown, Rathfriland and Banbridge.

Sometime between 7.40pm on Monday, September 11 and 8.30am on Tuesday, September 12 a red Iveco recovery truck, a black Mercedes GL420 and a grey Mercedes S32OCD were stolen from a property in the Acre Road area.

It is believed the recovery truck may have been spotted in the Moss Road area of Waringstown at approximately 9pm on Monday, September 11.

“Once again we have had a worrying incident in the community,” Ms Lockhart said. “Only recently I met with the police and pressed them for more visible patrols across Upper Bann. People need to feel assured that if something happens the police will attend and do so quickly.”

Appealing to local householders to be vigilant and report anything suspicious to the police immediately, she added: “We all have to play our part and report anything suspicious to the police, but this is a collaborative approach and requires the police to take action if a member of the public takes the time to call them. I will continue to press for more patrols and more intelligence-led police operations to tackle rural crime. I am also speaking with residents affected and we are working on expanding the Rural Watch scheme and expanding the SelectaDNA forensic marking kits provided by the PCSP.”

Investigating officers have appealed for anyone with information about the vehicle thefts to call them on 101 quoting reference 281 of 12/09/17.