Car smashes through two gardens narrowly missing oil tank

Residents in Craigavon have called for a crash barrier after a car ploughed through two gardens in the early hours of this morning.

Police said they arrested a 42-year-old man after reports of a car having crashed at Old Court Manor at around 4.30am.

Damage to gardens at Old Court Manor in Craigavon

Officers arrested the man on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol and taking a motor vehicle without authority. He was later released on bail pending further police enquiries.

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden said it appeared the car exited the Sugar Island Road, Bleary and drove straight across the road into the fence of a house at Old Court Manor.

“The car, obviously traveling at speed, went through the fence and across the garden of the dwelling and ended up in the middle of the neighbours garden shed. The car also missed an oil tank by inches and God knows what would have happened if it had made contact.

He said residents are extremely angry and frustrated with lack of action from TNI.

Damage to a garden at Old Court Manor, Craigavon

“They told me that this has happened at least six times over these last couple of years and are worried that sooner or later someone is going to be seriously injured if not a fatality.

“If it happened in daylight and children were playing they dread to think what would have happened.”

Cllr McAlinden said previous calls for a crash barrier had apparently been dismissed however he plans to contact them to ensure the junction is made safer.

He commended the PSNI on apprehending the person involved.