Cheeky thief caught in town centre

A thief who stole items from a garage a number of months ago, and stopped to make an obscene gesture in front of the security camera on his way out, was caught in Portadown town centre on Saturday morning.

Police stopped the man, who tried to fool them by giving a false name. When this didn’t work, he ran off but was apprehended.

He was taken into custody and is due in court this morning (Monday) charged with eight thefts from various locations.

The man had been identified on the PSNI’s ‘Op Exposure’ which publishes the pictures of suspects on the police Facebook page.

Attempts were made to find him and he was marked on the system as wanted.