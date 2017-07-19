Convicted of benefit fraud

A man has been convicted at Newry Magistrates’ Court for claiming benefits he was not entitled to.

Laimonas Kaupys (39) of Kilmore Meadows, Kilmore claimed Jobseeker’s Allowance totalling £868 while failing to declare his employment.

He was fined £100 and ordered to pay an offender levy of £15.

He is also required to repay any outstanding money that he wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.

Members of the public have been reminded that they can report any incidents of suspected benefit fraud to the Department for Communities anonymously. Benefit fraud costs taxpayers billions of pounds each year.

Anyone who would like to find out more should go to www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/benefit-fraud