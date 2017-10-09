Craigavon footbridges to get a £260k makeover

Footbridges across Craigavon are getting a £260k makeover.

The pedestrian bridges in Central Craigavon are being modernised in a scheme funded by Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council as well as the Departments for Communities and Infrastructure.

Work has started on the first bridge which links Craigavon Civic Centre to Rushmere Shopping Centre over Lakeview Road.

It is currently closed, as part of the Craigavon Bridge Revitalisation project, for construction work to be carried out.

It is understood work the scheme will finish at the end of October 2017 weather permitting.

The bridge is one of six in the area that have reached the stage where they would benefit from refurbishment.

The footbridges are key links for pedestrians and cyclists within Central Craigavon since their construction in the 1970’s.

Planned improvements include new stainless steel railings, decorative lighting in the handrails, bridge up lighting, bridge resurfacing, bollards and landscaping.

Welcoming the news, SDLP Cllr Joe Nelson, Chair of the council’s Economic Development and Regeneration Committee “The bridges are in poor condition, uninviting for users and in need of revitalising.

“There may be an opportunity to deliver future phases on the remaining bridges as part of a wider programme of public realm improvements in Central Craigavon.”

A diversion will be in place during the closure of the bridge with pedestrians advised to use an alternative bridge over Lakeview Road which can be accessed from Rushmere Shopping Centre or via the black path to the east of the Craigavon Civic Centre.