Craigavon man convicted of benefit fraud

A Craigavon man has been convicted at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday) for claiming benefits he was not entitled to.
John Hill (66) of Rowan Park, Tullygally claimed Housing Benefit totalling £8,787 while failing to declare a non-dependant was living in the property.
He was given a six month prison sentence suspended for three years.
He is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.
