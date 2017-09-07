Craigavon play park forced to close due to ‘mindless vandalism’ says Larkham

A Craigavon play park has been forced to close due to vandalism.

The park at Clonmeen was shut by Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council for safety reasons after vandals ripped up part of the special surface.

Local SDLP representative Thomas Larkham said: “Due to a mindless act of vandalism last week the play park in Clonmeen, Craigavon is closed to the general public for use.

“The surface in one part of the play area has been deliberately torn up leaving a huge gap which needs repaired before Council can reopen the play park.

“This play area is one of the many very popular facilities within the heart of our community and is enjoyed by many. Residents are angry and rightly so, as the actions of a few has now resulted in the park becoming out of bounds for at least a few weeks.

“I would appeal to anyone with information regarding this incident to pass it to PSNI on 101.

“My colleagues and I will continue to liaise and work with council to ensure the park is reopened ASAP,” said Mr Larkham.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The safety impact surface at the Clonmeen play area has been extensively damaged due to vandalism.

“As this poses a health and safety risk, the play area has been closed to the public since Wednesday 30 August.

“The play area will remain closed until necessary repairs have been made, which is estimated to cost £500.00.

“It is anticipated that the play area will reopen next week, weather permitting.”